Pixmash, an Indian alternative to TikTok

Bengaluru-based startup Tripalive.me Technology that owns social media app Pixalive has rolled out an alternative to TikTok.

Called Pixmash, the app supports lip-sync, similar to TikTok and will be available for Android and iOS users. Further, the app claims to cover most of the features from 14 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Helo, Likee, VMate, Vigo Video, VivaVideo, MiVideo, Mi Video Call, New Video Status, UVideo, VFly, We Chat, Kwai, Meitu.

Pixmash can stitch multiple clips together for up to 60 seconds, and users can also upload longer videos that have been recorded outside the app.

“Users can save time and phone memory when using Pixalive because they are dependent on various applications for different needs. For instance, usage of multiple apps for videos and photos can be done with a single Pixalive app,” said Rajasekar Sundaresan. The app is secured with SSL encryption and removes users’ data from its server once the account is deleted.

Since the government announced a ban of 59 Chinese apps, homegrown apps such as ShareChat, Roposo, Chingari, Public, GolBol and others have seen a massive surge in user downloads.