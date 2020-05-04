Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Ratan Tata calls out yet another fake news
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan N Tata has called out yet another fake news circulating in his name on social media platforms, the second time within a span of one month.
“I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you always to verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face,” Tata said in a Twitter post.
He was referring to a message on social media circulating under his name, which said that “2020 is the year to stay alive, and don’t think of profit or loss”.
Twitterati also came immediately in support of Tata, with Sunil Yaduka <@YadukaSunil> stating that “There should be some accountability of social media in creation of fake accounts with fake identities spreading fake news sometimes from across borders. In my view, strict actions must be taken against people spreading fake news especially when it's related to communal hatred”.
Another user Bhashkor <@Bhashkor1> said: “Also shame on the people who blindly forward such posts, without authenticating, just because they saw a familiar face on the post”.
Earlier on April 11, Tata had busted a fake social media posting, which started with “Experts are predicting a huge downfall of the economy due to the corona virus,” and ended by saying that “The Indian economy will bounce back in a great manner”.
