Reddit has started rolling out “community muting” feature to provide users full control on the contents they wish to see. The feature will be available to the users of Reddit’s mobile apps over the next few weeks, and it will be expanded to desktop users in coming months.

On Reddit, one can use the new feature to mute an entire community, after which posts from that marked community will be removed from notifications, Home feed and Popular feed.

Reddit will allow users to mute up to 1,000 communities.

Reddit has said that muting a community doesn’t restrict users from visiting it, as posts and comments in the particular communities can still be viewed.

Users can also unmute a community at any time in the Settings, where community notifications and other preferences can be managed.

Reddit also said that it will incorporate mute to All and Discover Pages, after expanding the feature to the desktop version.

Mute communities

Reddit Communities can be muted by clicking on the three dots menu at the top right of a community page or through the three dots menu on the top-right corner of Popular and Home feeds.

Reddit Community Mute | Photo Credit: -

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit