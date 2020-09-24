ShareChat issues $14 million more in ESOPs

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Construction shows spike in demand; there has also been a rise in contractual assignments
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
ShareChat issues $14 million more in ESOPs
This time it covered every employee on its payroll including administrative staff who were not holding any ESOP earlier. The social media company’s ESOP pool is now $35 million
Social media platform ShareChat, has announced an additional $14 million ESOP pool reward to its employees.
Including the $21-million ESOP plan, earlier, ShareChat’s total ESOP pool now stands at $35 million, the company said in a statement.
Additionally, ShareChat has extended the facility to every employee on its payroll including administrative staff who were not holding any ESOP earlier. The decision was taken to recognise their hard work behind the incredible growth achieved by both ShareChat and its recently launched short video platform, Moj, the company said. The social media company has around 400 employees.
Strong user base
ShareChat has now exceeded 160 million monthly active users, with 31 minutes daily average user spent. Moj, the newly launched short video platform, has already garnered over 80 million MAUs, with 34 minutes daily average user spent.
Ankush Sachdeva, CEO & Co-founder, ShareChat said, “Our growth since inception has not been without challenges, but we have always managed to come out of these challenges unscathed just on the strength of our people. The additional ESOP is a measure of small appreciation for this commitment, and a recognition of our team’s efforts. The new pool will keep us well placed for rewarding our teams in the future as well.”
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE