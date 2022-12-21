Sharechat’s short video platform, Moj has supported close to 2 million live streams since its formal launch on 1st July 2022 and is clocking close to 1.5 million daily active users on live, according to the company’s year-end wrap-up.

Moj has partnerships with Flipkart and Dukaan to enable live commerce for their platforms.

User engagement

Moj Live is a live video streaming platform that enables creators to showcase their talent and engage with their users in real-time. This feature can be used to host live talk shows, live game streaming, jam sessions, stand-up comedy, shayari, cooking, astrology, and much more.

“Up to 2 million viewers have been recorded in some live sessions on Moj. A total of ~90 million minutes of live content has been consumed on Moj, with close to 2 billion real-time engagements with the creators,” the company said in a statement.

To ramp up engagement and make live sessions more entertaining, features such as the ‘Creators Battle’ (two creates take on each other on livestream), ‘Gifters Battle’ (whoever sends the most virtual gifts wins the battle), and the ‘Voters Battle’ (whoever votes maximum via virtual gift wins the battle), were introduced by the platform.

Through Moj live sessions, close to 5 million virtual gifts were gifted by users to their favourite creators in 2022. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Lucky Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar and others used this feature to engage with their fans and promote upcoming projects.

Moj Live emerged as the biggest source for creator monetisation because of virtual gifting. Several virtual gifting options are available to fans who can appreciate and reward their favourite creators using 3D digital tokens. Virtual gifting, brand collaborations, and participating in challenges were the top avenues for creators to generate income on Moj in 2022.

In-house currency

Moj creators are monetarily gratified through Moj’s in-house currency, Mints, for their cengaging content on Moj live and short videos. Moj Mints can be redeemed as actual money by the creators.

The most popular genre that witnessed the highest number of Mints was Romance & Relationships, with 32 per cent of the total Mints. It was followed by Comedy & Fun, which received 23 per cent of the Mints. Moj creators Khwahish Gal, Priya Biswas, Amit Jaiswal, were some of the highest Minters in 2022. In 2022, 104000 creators across genres earned over 3.5 billion Mints, which is equivalent to $25 million.

Innovative features

Commenting on the trends, Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Operations Moj and ShareChat, said, “The year 2022 saw Moj and our community grow bigger and stronger. For us, it was a year of breaking out of the clutter through innovative features, creative collaborations, and creator monetisation. We reached several milestones not just around the tremendous growth in our creator community but also with never-seen-before creative interventions.”

He added that Moj is geared up for 2023 and hoped to continue its journey towards gaining further inroads to the heartland of India and holistically grow its creator community by helping them build a sustainable career as an Indian creator.

Viewership in Tamil

Moj viewership in Tamil increased the most this year (by almost 71 per cent) followed by Telugu and Bhojpuri. Over 300 million videos were created in regional languages on the platform, that garnered a total of 50 billion views, a trend that is expected to continue.

