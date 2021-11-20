IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Short video platform Lomotif announces official entry into India
Will compete with players such as Moj, MX TakaTak and Josh
Singapore-based short video app Lomotif has announced its official entry into India.
The platform had a soft launch in India in early 2021 with the app being made available on Google Play Store and App Store.
The app has now officially launched in India with a grand launch in Delhi. The launch was spearheaded by Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and Co-founder of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation.
Lomotif was co-founded by Paul Yang in 2014 and was acquired by ZASH earlier this year.
Global user base
Its patent technology allows users to create engaging, reel format of content. The company has a global user base spanning from Asia to Latin America, West Africa to the United States. It has recorded more than 225 million app installations across 200 countries and is available in more than 300 languages.
Also see: Twitter rolls out larger image previews in the timeline on web
On the occasion, the app also unveiled Lomotif India, a brand new channel. One can subscribe to the channel to follow popular local trends and collaborate with popular creators. Users can also participate in Lomotif India’s weekly challenges by posting their videos to win prizes, the company said.
Localised content
“With pre-build editing and mixing available and constant endeavours by the app creators to localise content for the Indian audience, we sure have a winner materialising,” Lomotif said in an official release.
Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and Co-founder of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation said, “We are grateful for the huge support that India has extended to Lomotif. Our user interest here is immense. We are happy to be present in this thriving space filled with talent and creativity.”
“I hope our new Lomotif India channel will encourage people to create more interesting content. There are several plans, more features that we will be launching in the country in the coming times,” added Farnsworth.
Short-form videos
Following the ban of ByteDance’s TikTok last year, several short video platforms have been competing for the user base in India.
Also see: Instagram tests ability to add music to feed posts with select users including in India
According to a recent report by Bain & Co, the short-form videos (SFV) market has taken off over the past two years in India, growing 3.5 times in user base and 12 times in total time spent by all users on SFV platforms. More than 200 million Indians watched SFVs at least once in 2020, with daily active users spending up to 45 minutes a day on these platforms.
By 2025, three in four Internet users, or 600 million to 650 million Indians, will consume short-form videos with active users spending up to 55 to 60 minutes per day, according to the report.
Lomotif stands to compete with players such as Moj, MX TakaTak and Josh.
