Signal app resolves issues after temporary outage
Problems attributed to a hosting outage that affected parts of its service
Messaging app Signal has resolved issues after facing temporary disruption, Monday morning.
Users across the globe faced issues with accessing the app and sending messages. Signal attributed the issues to a hosting outage that affected parts of its service.
Signal app suffers temporary outage
According to DownDetector, at around 9:am IST, over 1,200 user reports of issues with the app were received; 43 per cent of users were facing issues with accessing the app, 36 per cent faced problems sending messages while 21 per cent users reported trouble with server connection.
“Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up,” Signal acknowledged the issue in a tweet from its official account sent out at 10:35 am IST.
Signal witnesses significant surge in new downloads, tops App Store charts
By 12:31 pm IST, messaging was recovered for 99 per cent of users as the platform continued to work towards full recovery.
“We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody!” Signal tweeted at 1:17 PM IST.
WhatsApp trigger effect
The platform had faced technical difficulties earlier in January this year, chalking it up to a massive surge in usage as it moved to increase capacity and restore services.
The app had witnessed a massive surge in usage following WhatsApp’s controversial privacy update. New installs increased at a significant rate after a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that read, “Use Signal” in January.
In the first four months of 2021, Signal had witnessed a surge of 1,192 per cent YoY in first-time downloads to 64.6 million, as per data from Sensor Tower.
