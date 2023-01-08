Snap has announced the shutdown of its camera application for Mac and PCs on January 25, 2022. According to the Verge report, Snap camera allowed users to apply filters to their images while on video conference calls.

Snapchat’s parent company announced the change on its support page that the app will “no longer be available to use or download” later this month. Nevertheless, users can still access the filters on the web.

The Snap Camera was launched in 2018. The company did not immediately respond to The Verge’s request to comment on why it is discontinuing Snap Camera. According to a TechCrunch report, users would get a blank screen when the app is disabled. It recommended users uninstall the app and switch to their devices’ default camera.

Also read: Top WhatsApp features to expect in 2023

Also read Google Chrome will stop working on Windows PC from next week

Meanwhile, Snap said that it is focusing on expanding camera kit access for the web.

“We are adjusting our web-based investments for the AR creator and developer community to focus on expanding access to Camera Kit for Web. Stay tuned for more info this year, and you can keep using Lenses on your computer with Snapchat for Web,” the company tweeted.

Hi there, thanks for asking! We're adjusting our web-based investments for the AR creator & developer community to focus on expanding access to Camera Kit for Web. Stay tuned for more info this year, and you can keep using Lenses on your computer with Snapchat for Web. — Snap AR (@SnapAR) January 5, 2023

Also read: How to link PAN with Aadhaar

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit