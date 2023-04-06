Snapchat has introduced new tools to its AI chatbot — My AI — with safety features, including an age-appropriate filter and insights for parents. This comes after the company discovered some potential misuse of its chatbot, it noted.

Snap said it learned people were trying to “trick the chatbot into providing responses that do not conform to our guidelines”. It then went on to update some of the safety enhancement tools and introduced tools to keep the AI responses in check. The tweak uses proactive detection tools to scan My AI conversations.

The app will provide more insight into teens’ interactions with the AI chatbot to their parents via the Family Center settings in the coming weeks. The app recently launched new parental content control to block sensitive content for minors within the app. The in-app feature was not meant to restrict content viewed elsewhere outside of Snapchat stories and spotlight sections. The company now seems to widen its safety circles.