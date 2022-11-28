Snapchat has arrived on the Microsoft Store as a Progressive Web App. The instant messaging platform will now be available on windows.

According to a Windows Central report, the Progressive Web App (PWA) would run through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and 11 personal computers and is powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. The app, 1.4 MB in size, is built on the web version of Snapchat that was launched a few months ago. According to reports, Windows will treat the PWA as a native app that can be pinned to the start menu to receive notification alerts.

Users can download the Snapchat PWA from the Microsoft Store for free. The messaging platform recently launched the in-app Family Center and parental controls. The company also partnered with Amazon to provide an AR-based shopping experience.

