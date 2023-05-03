Snapchat has announced new ad products and opportunities after reporting weak first-quarter earnings in 2023. TechCrunch reported that Snapchat’s new President of Americas Rob Wilk, and chief creative officer Colleen DeCourcy spoke about the experiment that allowed Snapchat’s partners to leverage its AI chatbot My AI to introduce sponsored links.

This comes after Snapchat users took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with My AI.

The platform announced new ad slots, including the function to reserve the first video ad viewed in Snapchat’s Friend Stories and the ability to advertise within Tiktok-like Spotlight feature. The TechCrunch report noted that Snapchat’s ad business recorded a fall for the first time, despite reporting a 15 per cent year-over-year increase in Snapchat users to 383 million.

The company has confirmed experimenting with sponsored links in conversations with My AI that connect with partners relevant to their conversations. TechCrunch quoted an example: If a user asked where to have dinner, My AI could return a link sponsored by a local restaurant or delivery app. The company aims to make this feature as helpful as possible.

The company recently launched its AI product to global users before introducing parental controls.

Also read: How to add nominee to National Pension Scheme account

Meanwhile, Spotlight has garnered 350 million monthly active users. Now, Snapchat is extending Spotlight to global advertisers, a year after it began testing ads within the product. Spotlight ads will initially be served as automatic placements, with the service and advertisers able to manage them via the Snapchat Ads Manager.

Snapchat has also introduced a new ad product called ‘First Story’ to let advertisers reserve the first ad slot that users would see. Reportedly, Warner Bros is the first client to test the feature.

The company has also announced new content partnerships, including Women’s World Cup. It will bring exclusive content to Snapchat’s stories, spotlight and camera from its upcoming tournament.

Also read: How to use Microsoft Phone Link app