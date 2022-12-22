Snapchat has introduced three new features to its paid subscription service: Snapchat Plus.

Users can customise the app, capture button, app icons and other UI elements, the company announced. Snapchat Plus subscribers can also add custom backgrounds to chats with wallpapers created by the platform, which includes emojis and smiley faces.

The app lets users gift subscriptions to others through the new gifting feature. As per TechCrunch report, users can send a 12-month Snapchat Plus subscription to a friend for $39.99. In October, the network allowed users to set different intervals for Snapchat Stories to expire instead of 24 hours.

With the update, subscribers gained the ability to set Snaps on their Stories to expire after either one hour, six hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, two days, three days, or one week. It also gave subscribers the option to use different custom notification sounds.

