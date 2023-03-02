Snapchat, on Wednesday, announced that it will allow users to pause their Snap Streaks with the launch of a new feature. In a post, Snapchat stated that users can restore one Snap Streak for free in the current test phase.

“A lost Snap Streak doesn’t mean your friendship has gone cold, so starting today, we’re making it easier to take a break with a new feature we’re testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap,” Snapchat said.

Snap Streaks- where users send a Snap once every 24 hours to their friend- has become a vital feature of the app.

Snapchat added that users looking to restore more than one streak will have the option to add more Streak Restores from the app. Each pause will cost 99 cents in the US, according to a TechCrunch report.

It also noted that Snapchat Plus subscribers will soon be able to freeze their Streaks when they are “going off the grid.” The premium subscription is priced at $3.99 a month.

Recently, the instant messaging app launched a chatbot called My AI, powered by the latest OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

