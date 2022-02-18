Snapchat will allow users to change their username

Snapchat, an instant messaging app, has announced that it is planning to roll out a new feature that will let the users change their ‘username’.

According to a report by The Verge, the update is expected to arrive globally later this month. The new feature will be available for both iOS and Android and will be launched on February 23, 2022, the report added.

However, a user will be able to change their username only once a year. Additionally, users will not be able to use the username that’s already been used in the past. So if a user is trying to secure a username that’s been inactive or already registered, in that case, this feature is not going to help. Once a user switches to a new username, the option to switch back to old username will not be possible.

In order to change the username, a user has to follow the following steps

Step 1: A user should go to profile and click on the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera

Step 2: Tap the ‘Gear icon’

Step 3: Select ‘Username’

Step 4: Select ‘Change Username’

Step 5: Set username according to your preferences

Changing the username won’t have an impact on a user’s contacts, snap code, and snap score.

Earlier, the company had announced two features aimed at the security of teens using the platform, which will protect them from strangers, harassment, and drugs. Recently, Snapchat announced that it will start adding mid-roll ads in user stories.