Spotify premium adds individual buttons to play and shuffle feature

Spotify is rolling out two individual buttons to its play and shuffle feature, but exclusively for premium subscribers. At present, the play and shuffle buttons are combined for Spotify premium and standard account holders.

Spotify is bringing the ability to Android and iOS devices for premium users in the coming weeks. According to a statement by the music streaming service, the new change will allow users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen to what they want.

The company recently reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to $2.94 billion. The music streaming service announced that it had grown its total subscriber count to 433 million, with 188 million premium subscribers.