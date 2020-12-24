Telegram makes major updates for its app: Here’s all you need to know

Messaging platform Telegram has launched a major update for its app including multiple new features and improvements for overall user experience.

The app has launched a new Voice Chat feature for Telegram Groups as part of the update.

Other features include SD card storage, a new UI animation for Android version of the app, new media editor capabilities along with fast loading and improved animated stickers.

Telegram will also launch a new feature suggestion platform “to help identify potential new features and locate bugs, through user inputs and feedback.”

The Voice Chat Overlay feature allows users to remain connected on voice chat while browsing through the app, check other conversations and send messages.

“Android users also get the full Voice Chat experience with a system-wide floating widget that shows your mic controls and who is currently talking, even when Telegram is in the background,” Telegram said.

Telegram Desktop users and the native macOS app users can choose a push-to-talk key for Voice Chats, to control their microphone.

New SD card storage

The platform has also added a new SD card storage feature for Android users. Users can now move their app data from internal storage to an external SD card.

Telegram’s Android version has also been updated with new animations for message button and chats folders.

The new update also upgrades the animated stickers on Telegram.

“With the new update, these stickers will load even faster than before. Telegram has also expanded the library of animated emoji on the app,” Telegram said.

New media editing improvements will enable Android users to edit a photo which has already been sent to add effects, drawings or stickers with the media editor. iOS users can tap the pen button to edit and send back a photo they have received.

Telegram users on iOS can also enable Siri to read incoming messages aloud in their headphones as part of the update.