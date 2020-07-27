Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Telegram now lets users send files of up to 2GB as part of new update
The new features include increased file size limit, profile videos and a revamped ‘People Nearby’ section on the Telegram app.
Telegram has released a range of new features for its users.
The new features include increased file size limit, profile videos and a revamped ‘People Nearby’ section on the app.
The messaging app now enables users to send files of up to 2GB, compared to 16MB on WhatsApp.
The app has also introduced a new feature that lets users upload a video to their profile. They can edit the picture and add animated stickers similar to profile pictures using the media editor.
They can switch back to a previous profile photo or video by tapping ‘Set as Main’.
It has also revamped its People Nearby section. Users can see how far away a person is when they start a chat with someone nearby; Telegram will also suggest a greeting sticker to begin the chat.
It has also added thumbnails for pictures sent in chats. The new chat list thumbnails also appear in notifications and message search results. Users can also mute new chats.
“If you're getting too many messages from non-contacts, try the new switch in Privacy & Security settings to automatically archive and mute new chats from people not in your contacts. You can access these chats any time from the Archive folder and bring them back to the main chat list in a tap,” Telegram explained in an official blog post.
Owners of large groups with over 500 members can now access group stats in the form of newly-designed graphs.
The music player within the app has been redesigned for Android with new icons and an expandable tracklist.
The video editor has also been updated to allow cropping and rotating videos.
The messaging app now also allows users to stay signed in on three accounts from different phone numbers without logging out from the multi-platform Telegram Desktop as well.
