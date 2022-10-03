Telegram has reduced the subscription cost of its premium tier in India from ₹469 to ₹179. This comes months after the messaging platform launched its premium tier as an attempt to cash in on a large user base. The platform recently added new emojis, redesigned reaction panel, and the ability to set emoji statuses for premium users.

According to reports, Telegram has amassed over 700 million monthly active users globally and has more than 120 million users in India. Research by techARC mentioned that one in five respondents chooses Telegram over WhatsApp for reasons, including sharing large files and the ability to join channels. Globally, the premium subscription is priced in the range of $4.99 to $6.

Premium users will have additional features, including the ability to follow 1,000 channels, transfer files up to 4GB, and faster download speeds. The group admins will have control over the use of custom reactions in their groups, according to the latest update.

