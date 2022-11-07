Telegram has released a major update to the users of Android and iOS. The platform has introduced ‘Topics’ to organise discussions in large groups, a new form of collectible usernames secured on a blockchain, an option to convert video messages to text, and 12 new emoji packs exclusively for Telegram Premium users.

The company recently slashed the price of its premium subscription cost in India from ₹469 to ₹179.

Topics in Groups

The feature will enable groups with over 200 members to create separate spaces for different subjects. Telegram said in its blog that the Topics would function as individual chats within the group. Group admins can enable topics in the settings and control who can create and manage topics through the permissions menu.

Topics in groups feature on Telegram

Collectible Usernames

Telegram will allow users to have multiple usernames for their accounts and public chats. The collectible usernames work like basic @usernames that appear in global search results and have links that can be used outside of Telegram. The ownership of collectible usernames is secured by TON, a blockchain network, Telegram said. These usernames can be less than five characters long. However, users can deactivate any of the collectible usernames, making them invisible in search results without losing the name.

Collectible usernames

Text transcript for videos

With the launch of its premium tier, Telegram introduced the ability for users to convert voice messages to text. In this update, the platform has added the same function to video messages for Premium users to receive an instant text transcript.

Transcribe video to text

New emoji pack

The platform has added 12 new emoji packs exclusively for Telegram Premium users to be used in messages and captions. The update also brings four new interactive emojis with full-screen effects in 1-on-1 chats for all users.

New pack of emojis on Telegram

Other minor tweaks

Telegram has redesigned night mode for iOS users with color balance and blur effects. The platform allows Android users to change their text size through chat settings. In addition, Telegram has added an animation effect when users swipe left to reply.

