Telegram Voice Chats 2.0: Here’s all you need to know
Messaging platform Telegram in a recent update introduced Voice Chats 2.0 with a range of new features.
The platform has introduced the ability to conduct live voice chats in Channels. Furthermore, there is no longer a limit on the number of participants.
The feature had previously been introduced on telegram Groups back in December 2020.
“Admins of channels and public groups can now host voice chats for millions of live listeners,” Telegram said in a blog post.
New voice-chat features
The update also introduced other features such as “recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, voice chat titles.”
“In addition to this, public figures will now be able to join voice chats as their channels, and not necessarily with their personal accounts maintaining their privacy,” it said.
Users can start a Voice Chat from the profile of any group or channel where they’re the admin.
Admins can also record live voice chat sessions. The audio file for the same will be automatically saved in their ‘Saved Messages’ window right after the session. The participants within the session will be able to see if the session is being recorded with the help of a red light right next to the title of the voice chat.
Listeners, in a live session where they are muted, can alert admins if they wish to speak by virtually “raising their hand.”
“For admins to easily recognize a particular participant’s credentials, their bio is now visible to them where the subject expertise could be mentioned. Admins can easily decide and select a speaking slot accordingly,” it said.
Apart from this, admins of public groups and channels can now create invite links for a voice chat session. The link directly opens the voice chat.
They can also make separate links for speakers and listeners.
“This way admins can easily manage the speaker list, and whom to mute or unmute. Users can also share the listener’s link in different community groups for better reach of the session. Voice chats also have a separate title to better explain the topic of discussion or a particular voice chat session,” it explained.
For public figures and celebrities, Telegram is adding the ability to join a voice chat with the name of their dedicated public Channel on Telegram instead of their personal accounts to maintain their privacy.
Other features
The update also adds other features such as Cancel forwarded Message or Replace recipient.
For voice messages, users can now listen to voice messages from where they left off.
“Users can now listen to voice messages from wherever they left it before, no need to shuffle and match the previous timeframe. This feature was only limited to long audio and video tracks before,” it said.
Android users can choose which action is assigned to swiping left in the chat list: archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read. The swipe actions are always available on iOS depending on which way a user swipes.
