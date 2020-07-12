A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
There’s a vaccine that grows inside natural fighters like you: Anand Mahindra to Amitabh Bachchan
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Sunday to wish Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after the latter had tested positive for Covid-19.
“We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters,” Mahindra had tweeted.
Bachchan on Saturday tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was being shifted to the hospital. Shortly after, his son Abhishek had tweeted that he had tested positive as well urging people to remain calm and avoid panicking.
The Bollywood superstar was in stable condition at the Nanavati hospital on Sunday morning as per reports. Other members of the house including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative for Covid-19.
From the Bollywood fraternity to politicians, celebrities took to social media to wish the duo a speedy recovery. This includes Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bollwod actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor.
