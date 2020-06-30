Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
TikTok influencers ask followers to connect through Instagram, YouTube
TikTok influencers are now asking their followers to follow them on Youtube and Instagram instead. This comes after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, which is prominent among millennials.
The Chinese app cannot be downloaded on either Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store. However, it will still work for people who already have the app installed on their phones.
According to the Gadget360 report, some TikTok influencers have made videos to teach users about how to use Instagram as they're set to switch platforms.
Many TikTok influencers hosted a live broadcast to address their followers and request them to follow them on Instagram or YouTube.
TikTok influencers used to share some content on Instagram as well just to give a sneak-peak at their TikTok content.
“I didn't use Instagram as a platform to post regular videos as it doesn't provide the reach we were getting on TikTok,” one of the popular TikTok creators told Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity.
Now though the ban imposed by the government has brought a change for most of the TikTok creators as they've now started using Instagram as their default platform.
