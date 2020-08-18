TikTok launches an information hub “to set the record straight”

TikTok has launched a new information hub and an official Twitter account to provide updates and clarifications regarding the company’s operations in a bid to “set the record straight.”

“To address rumours and misinformation about TikTok, we've built a new information hub to serve as a source of truth. We also launched a Twitter account that's dedicated to sharing company news in real-time,” TikTok said in its official statement.

TikTok is facing a ban on its operations in the United States after being banned in India earlier this year owing to security reasons. It has been under the scanner on multiple occasions for its data collection and management practices. Most recently, a public investigation by the Wall Street Journal claimed that the app had violated Google Play Store’s policy and had been tracking Android user data, specifically users’ MAC addresses until November last year.

The information hub compiles TikTok’s statements on matters such as the Trump administration’s executive order on banning the app’s US operations by September. It also includes a statement on ‘fair competition and transparency’ as well as ‘combating misinformation and election interference.’

“With rumours and misinformation about TikTok proliferating in Washington and in the media, let us set the record straight. TikTok is not available in China. Its US user data is stored in Virginia with a back-up in Singapore and strict controls on employee access. TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked. Any insinuation to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false,” the company said.

Currently, tech giant Microsoft is in conversation with the US government to acquire the short-video platform’s US operations.