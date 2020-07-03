TikTok’s Indian prototype crosses 1-crore mark on Google Play Store in 22 days

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TikTok’s Indian prototype crosses 1-crore mark on Google Play Store in 22 days
The Chingari app clocks 1.1 crore downloads on Google Play Store
TikTok’s Indian prototype Chingari has surpassed one- crore mark in less than 22 days after commencement. The platform managed to be one of the top two free apps on Google Play Store for a week, Gadgets360 reported.
Within a week, Chingari was downloaded by over 25 lakh people. The number is likely to continue to soar as highly renowned TikTok has been banned by the Centre citing security purpose.
Chingari Co-founder Sumit Ghosh shared that the app was seeing over 10 lakh views per 30 minutes soon after the ban on TikTok was announced, as per the Gadgets360 report.
The start-up noted that it has reached a milestone of 30 lakh downloads in just 10 days, including 5,00,000 downloads in 72 hours.
The Chingari app has so far garnered a total of 1.1 crore downloads on Google Play Store.
Website glitch
According to a French security researcher Robert Baptiste, the website of Globussoft, the company behind Chingari, has been compromised.
Baptiste observed that the site had malware, and it redirects users to pages around the Web. Chingari’s Ghosh responded to this by claiming that the issue would be fixed soon.
The app was founded by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. It comprises multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.
The app hit the market in November 2018 and made its debut on iOS in January 2019.
The app allots points to its users (per view) for their videos, which later can be redeemed for money.
Meanwhile, TikTok said that it will further take the matter with the Centre and would not choose legal discourse for the same.
The Centre banned these apps on grounds of prejudice ‘to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state, and public order.'
Other substitutes of TikTok include Mitron, Roposo, and BoxEngage, among others.
SHARE