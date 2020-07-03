TikTok’s Indian prototype crosses 1-crore mark on Google Play Store in 22 days

TikTok’s Indian prototype Chingari has surpassed one- crore mark in less than 22 days after commencement. The platform managed to be one of the top two free apps on Google Play Store for a week, Gadgets360 reported.

Within a week, Chingari was downloaded by over 25 lakh people. The number is likely to continue to soar as highly renowned TikTok has been banned by the Centre citing security purpose.

Chingari Co-founder Sumit Ghosh shared that the app was seeing over 10 lakh views per 30 minutes soon after the ban on TikTok was announced, as per the Gadgets360 report.

The start-up noted that it has reached a milestone of 30 lakh downloads in just 10 days, including 5,00,000 downloads in 72 hours.

The Chingari app has so far garnered a total of 1.1 crore downloads on Google Play Store.

Website glitch

According to a French security researcher Robert Baptiste, the website of Globussoft, the company behind Chingari, has been compromised.

Baptiste observed that the site had malware, and it redirects users to pages around the Web. Chingari’s Ghosh responded to this by claiming that the issue would be fixed soon.

The app was founded by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. It comprises multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The app hit the market in November 2018 and made its debut on iOS in January 2019.

The app allots points to its users (per view) for their videos, which later can be redeemed for money.

Meanwhile, TikTok said that it will further take the matter with the Centre and would not choose legal discourse for the same.

The Centre banned these apps on grounds of prejudice ‘to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state, and public order.'

Other substitutes of TikTok include Mitron, Roposo, and BoxEngage, among others.