TikTok’s interim CEO calls on Facebook, Instagram to challenge US ban

TikTok is calling on Facebook and Instagram to challenge the executive order by the Trump administration banning the app in the United States.

“We agree that this type of ban would be bad for the industry. We invite Facebook and Instagram to publicly join our challenge and support our litigation. This is a moment to put aside our competition and focus on core principles like freedom of expression and due process of law,” TikTok’s interim CEO Vanessa Pappas tweeted on Friday.

The tweet in question was a reply to a tweet by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram stating that such a ban would negatively impact Facebook and the internet, in general.

“Careful with this headline, the ban is only of *new downloads* of TikTok, an outright ban will happen on 11/12 unless a deal is made. I’ve said this before, but a US TikTok ban would be quite bad for Instagram, Facebook, and the internet more broadly,” Mosseri tweeted.

Watch: TikTok chooses Oracle and rejects Microsoft's bid

The US Department of Commerce issued an order on Friday prohibiting new downloads or updates of TikTok and WeChat starting September 20 citing national security concerns. There will be a complete ban on TikTok starting November 12, unless a deal is made regarding the platform’s US operation. The administration is working with TikTok and Oracle on a proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

TikTok has challenged the executive order on multiple occasions. The company had also filed a lawsuit against the administration last month challenging the ban.