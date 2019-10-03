TN govt directs blood banks to use Facebook to boost blood donation

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
TN govt directs blood banks to use Facebook to boost blood donation
The State govt feels social media can enable voluntary blood donations - istock/egon69
The State govt feels social media can enable voluntary blood donations - istock/egon69
To boost blood donation, the Tamil Nadu government has taken to social media “with its power and reach” to connect people and help create awareness.
On October 1, the Tamil Nadu government directed all blood banks in the State to use the blood donation feature on Facebook to reach out to voluntary donors. It feels social media can enable voluntary donations.
Aiming to bridge the gap between blood donors and nearby blood banks, the State government said it can be one of the fastest and most seamless ways to let donors know of critical blood needs in their area.
All banks have gone through comprehensive training workshops to onboard them on to the Facebook Blood Donation feature, and have learnt how they can connect with donors on Facebook.
Facebook’s blood donation feature lets people sign up to get notified when blood banks need help. Since 2017, the social networking platform has partnered with blood donation centres around the world to help increase the number of donors.
More than 35 million people have signed up to be blood donors on Facebook in Bangladesh, Brazil, India and Pakistan, where this feature is available.
Blood donation centres in India and Brazil found that 20 per cent of people said that Facebook influenced their decision to donate blood, according to an in-person survey conducted at partner blood banks.
SHARE