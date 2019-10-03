Social Media

TN govt directs blood banks to use Facebook to boost blood donation

Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

The State govt feels social media can enable voluntary blood donations   -  istock/egon69

To boost blood donation, the Tamil Nadu government has taken to social media “with its power and reach” to connect people and help create awareness.

On October 1, the Tamil Nadu government directed all blood banks in the State to use the blood donation feature on Facebook to reach out to voluntary donors. It feels social media can enable voluntary donations.

Aiming to bridge the gap between blood donors and nearby blood banks, the State government said it can be one of the fastest and most seamless ways to let donors know of critical blood needs in their area.

All banks have gone through comprehensive training workshops to onboard them on to the Facebook Blood Donation feature, and have learnt how they can connect with donors on Facebook.

Facebook’s blood donation feature lets people sign up to get notified when blood banks need help. Since 2017, the social networking platform has partnered with blood donation centres around the world to help increase the number of donors.

More than 35 million people have signed up to be blood donors on Facebook in Bangladesh, Brazil, India and Pakistan, where this feature is available.

Blood donation centres in India and Brazil found that 20 per cent of people said that Facebook influenced their decision to donate blood, according to an in-person survey conducted at partner blood banks.

