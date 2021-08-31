To shield the young, Instagram insists on sharing birthdays to use the app

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
To shield the young, Instagram insists on sharing birthdays to use the app
To benefit personalising targetted advertising based on age besides creating safety features for youth.
Instagram will start asking users to provide their birthday if they haven't already, the platform has announced.
"We’ve started asking people to share their birthday with us if they haven’t shared it previously," it said in a blog post.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform had mandated it for new users to add their birth dates in 2019. Users with an older account were previously able to skip providing that information. However, Instagram will start asking such users to provide their birth date more often.
The platform will start asking such users for their birthday when they open Instagram.
"We’ll show you a notification a handful of times, and if you haven’t provided us with your birthday by a certain point, you’ll need to share it to continue using Instagram. This information is necessary for new features we’re developing to protect young people," it said.
New safety features
For posts with warning screens that are appropriate only for a certain age group, the platform will ask users for their birthdays before seeing the post.
These screens are shown to them on posts that may be sensitive or graphic. The platform will start asking for users' birthday on some of these screens if they haven’t shared them with Instagram previously.
"This information allows us to create new safety features for young people, and helps ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group," it said.
The platform has been working on specific age-focused features recently. For instance, in March, it made specific changes to prevent adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them, and last month, it started to default new accounts belonging to people under the age of 16 into a private setting.
"This information also allows us to personalise your experience," it further said.
This will include personalising targeted advertising based on age.
"For example, we can apply recent changes we made to restrict advertiser targeting options for audiences under the age of 18 to more people. It also helps us show you more relevant ads," it explained.
These new changes only apply to people who haven’t already shared their birthdays.
To leverage AI for verification
Separately, the platform will also leverage artificial intelligence to address users providing the wrong birth date. Facebook had recently detailed the technology in a blog post.
It will leverage AI to estimate how old people are based on “Happy Birthday” posts.
"In the future, if someone tells us, they’re above a certain age, and our technology tells us otherwise, we’ll show them a menu of options to verify their age. This work is still in the early stages, and we look forward to sharing more soon," it explained.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE