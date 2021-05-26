‘Toolkit documents’: War of words continues between BJP, Congress

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
‘Toolkit documents’: War of words continues between BJP, Congress
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor
Cong says new rules draconian
The Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP continued to spar over the alleged “toolkit documents” and Covid. ‘
While Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Shashi Tharoor ridiculed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s demand to disqualify him from the Lok Sabha for his tweets on ‘Indian variant of Covid, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the new intermediary rules for social media platforms issued by the Narendra Modi government are draconian.
Tharoor, refuting the allegation that he tarnished the image of Parliament and the government by using the term “Indian variant of Covid-19”, said his committee is communicating with Ministries in writing on issues such as tweets that can be categorised as “Manipulative Media”.
“The Committee is already examining the subject of safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online media platforms’ which relates to this issue. It is therefore well within the Committee’s mandate to seek a clarification on this matter from the Ministry concerned,” Tharoor said.
He said members on the panel with issues to raise relating to the work of a Parliamentary Committee are advised to communicate directly with the Chairman and/or the Committee Secretariat, rather than ventilate their concerns in the media.
Dubey had in a letter to Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday that the Standing Committee is the extension of Parliament, but Tharoor has made it an extension of the Congress. “Where he is more concerned about his Party’s and Rahul Gandhi’s agenda than the nation itself. Recently, on the Twitter toolkit controversy, he is asking for explanations from the Ministry of Information and Technology when Twitter’s action is against this nation’s IT law. Even as the matter is under investigation by the various agencies of the Government, Standing committee can neither persuade the actions taken by the government nor can it influence day-to-day working of the government,” Dubey said in the letter.
Intermediary guideline
Singhvi told reporters on Wednesday that the new intermediary guidelines show the BJP government is suffering from ‘Big Daddy’ syndrome. “The new rules are a severe blow to the vibrant culture of discourse, deliberation and dissent in India,” he said.
Singhvi said what is being brought into force from today is yet another attempt by the Modi government to capture and subordinate every pillar and agency of freedom of thought and expression. “Having successfully done so in respect of constitutional and statutory bodies like CBI, ED, EC and several others, along with subjugation of the ‘godi media’, Modi has now turned his attention to social media and social media platforms to annihilate all vestige of free speech, thought, and expression,” he added.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE