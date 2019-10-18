Truecaller launches Group Chat with new privacy feature

Communication app Truecaller has introduced a privacy-centric Group Chat feature, available on both Android smartphones and iPhones.

To be added to a group, a user must be first invited and accept to join in. Whatsapp, on the other hand, allows a group admin to add users without their permission. The feature represents the company’s renewed focus on safety and privacy as its raison d’être is to fight against spam.

The group chat feature allows the sharing of messages, photos and videos within a closed group of participants created on Truecaller’s instant messaging platform. The feature will be available as an update for Android and iOS users, starting today.

Furthermore, contact numbers are automatically hidden in group chats unless other members have the number saved on their phone book, or they send a contact request to ask permission to see the user’s phone number. This allows users to keep their mobile number private from strangers within the group, which they join only based on their own willingness. The Truecaller profiles of participants in the group can be viewed so that there are no anonymous users joining in.