Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
Says his goal is to create a rival to the big tech companies that have shut him out
Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform.
Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social” app is to create a rival to the big tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.
“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”
Also see: Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge
In a release, the new venture announced it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition and said it seeks to become a publicly listed company.
Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.
In addition to the app, which is expected to soft-launch next month, with a nationwide roll-out early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.
