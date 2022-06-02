TweetDeck for Mac app will shut down from July 1

Twitter will shut down the TweetDeck for Mac app from July 1.

When launching the app, users will see a blue banner informing them that the app will soon shut down and promoting them to access TweetDeck on the web.

“TweetDeck for Mac is saying goodbye Beginning July 1, the TweetDeck for Mac application will be removed. You can continue accessing TweetDeck on the web,” reads the message, as quoted by 9to5Mac.

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.



You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months! — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

Tweetdeck was updated (preview) in February this year to follow the UX and design style of Twitter.

TweetDeck was a third-party app before Twitter bought it in 2011. Twitter shut down the TweetDeck for Windows app in 2016. Its versions for iOS, Android, and Adobe Air were closed down in 2013.

As per reports, the social media major might soon make TweetDeck a premium feature, exclusively available for its Twitter Blue subscribers. The development was spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong discovered a work-in-progress sign-up page for the app and tweeted about it. He came across a code in the app that would restrict TweetDeck to users with a Twitter Blue subscription.