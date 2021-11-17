Twitter adds a new way to discover Spaces

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Separately, it is now expanding the test for recording in Spaces to Android.
Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will enable users to let their followers discover what Spaces they are listening to at the top of their timeline.
This is meant to add another way for people to discover new Spaces.
"Another way to discover Spaces! if you’re listening to a Space, your followers will see it at the top of their timeline," read a tweet from the official Spaces Twitter account.
"If you don’t want your followers to see, that’s okay too! you have control over who can view your listening activity by turning this off in your settings," it added.
Users' followers will still see the Spaces that they are hosting, co-hosting or speaking in.
Twitter had disabled Fleets, its ephemeral tweets feature in August this year, dedicating the top of the timeline to Spaces.
"We're working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the "Fleets line", that we now call, by the way, "Space bar". Stay tuned," it had tweeted from the official Spaces account.
Separately, it is now expanding the test for recording in Spaces to Android. It had launched the test, allowing select hosts on iOS to record their Spaces and share them with their audience in October this year.
"Android Hosts! some of you now have access to recording, try it out and send us all your feedback—excited to hear what you think!" it tweeted.
