Twitter adds RazorPay to Tip Jar

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter adds RazorPay to Tip Jar
Currently, only a limited amount of users—including creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders— on the platform can turn on Tip Jar to receive tips
Twitter is adding RazorPay, an Indian payment gateway, to its service Tip Jar that lets users send and receive money through the platform.
Twitter, last month, announced the option to add Tip Jar to one’s profile, a new way for people to send and receive support with cash gifts.
It is now adding Razorpay, as an additional payment provider.
Also read: Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features
Currently, only a limited amount of users on the platform can turn on Tip Jar to receive tips. They will see the option to add Tip Jar to their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders.
“It is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters,” Twitter said in a statement.
As for sending tips, everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services.
How it works
When a user turns on Tip Jar, it adds an icon next to the Follow button on the Twitter profile page, allowing people to link to an existing account with the following payment providers: PayPal, Cash App, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo, and now Razorpay.
“By integrating Razorpay, the service is hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift,” it said.
Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.
On iOS and Android, Tip Jar shows up as an icon on people’s Twitter profiles. Only on Android, it is also accessible within Spaces. Twitter takes no cuts.
Through Razorpay’s interface, users across India can access multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. The microblogging platform is also working to add more payment providers to the feature around the world.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE