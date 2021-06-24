Twitter adds RazorPay to Tip Jar

Twitter is adding RazorPay, an Indian payment gateway, to its service Tip Jar that lets users send and receive money through the platform.

Twitter, last month, announced the option to add Tip Jar to one’s profile, a new way for people to send and receive support with cash gifts.

It is now adding Razorpay, as an additional payment provider.

Currently, only a limited amount of users on the platform can turn on Tip Jar to receive tips. They will see the option to add Tip Jar to their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders.

“It is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters,” Twitter said in a statement.

As for sending tips, everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services.

How it works

When a user turns on Tip Jar, it adds an icon next to the Follow button on the Twitter profile page, allowing people to link to an existing account with the following payment providers: PayPal, Cash App, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo, and now Razorpay.

“By integrating Razorpay, the service is hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift,” it said.

Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

On iOS and Android, Tip Jar shows up as an icon on people’s Twitter profiles. Only on Android, it is also accessible within Spaces. Twitter takes no cuts.

Through Razorpay’s interface, users across India can access multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. The microblogging platform is also working to add more payment providers to the feature around the world.