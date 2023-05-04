Elon Musk-owned Twitter has announced making its API access at zero charges for accounts posting public announcements, including weather alerts, transportation information, and emergency warnings, a tweet from the Twitter developers’ handle revealed.

One of the most important use cases for the Twitter API has always been public utility. Verified gov or publicly owned services who tweet weather alerts, transport updates and emergency notifications may use the API, for these critical purposes, for free. — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) May 2, 2023

Also read: India tops the list of countries requesting Twitter to remove content

According to the microblogging platform, the verified government or public-owned services posting about public utility alerts will be eligible for free API usage. This comes after the platform launched new API pricing tiers last month, TechCrunch noted in its report.

The change in API pricing is reflected in several tools, TechCrunch reported. In April, Microsoft’s advertising platform stopped supporting Twitter and Flipboard said that Twitter integration stopped functioning.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will allow news publishers to charge users per article basis with one click from next month.