After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, users have been migrating to other social apps such as Mastodon, CounterSocial, and Tumblr. Another Twitter alternative Hive has reported a surge in sign-ups.

Hive is currently ranking among the top 20 in the US App Store apps after seeing a surge of new interest over the weekend as the situation at Twitter continues to devolve, TechCrunch reported.

TechCrunch quoted data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower that around 2,14,000 of Hive’s total 7,33,000 lifetime installs across iOS and Android arrived over the last 30 days. It gained 1,44,000 new installs over the past few days (between November 18 and 20).

Reports suggest Hive is a generation Z-focused social app and is not a direct Twitter clone. It was founded in 2019 with features of other apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and MySpace.

Hive users can browse their interests across a range of topic-based communities, including science, tech, cars, music, fashion, and gaming. Users can also like, comment, and repost the content. It consists of tabs to access the profile, feeds, notifications, and discover section to explore. Additionally, Hive offers the ability to pay to unlock additional slots that let users showcase their favorite music on their profile.

