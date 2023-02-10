Twitter on Thursday announced the basic tier pricing for its Application Programming Interface (API) at $100 per month. It also said that the current free API access will be available until February 13- an extension from its previous February 9 deadline.

Recently, the microblogging platform announced the discontinuation of free access to its API in a move to explore more monetisation options.

The basic tier will offer developers, researchers and other API users “low level of API usage”, and “access to Ads API”, Twitter’s Development team announced.

Paid basic access that offers low level of API usage, and access to Ads API for a $100 monthly fee. — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 8, 2023

The same announcement thread also noted that a new form of free access will be introduced. This will provide a light write-only API to bot developers with a limit of posting 1,500 tweets per month (two tweets per hour), according to a TechCrunch report.

On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that after feedback, the site will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free. The definition of “good content”, however, remains unclear.

Another report by TechCrunch said that after announcement of the new rules, when developers went to Twitter’s developer forum website (Twittercommunity.com), they were put behind a login.

Login for Twitter’s developer forum website

