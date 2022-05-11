Twitter announces new policy to combat spam and duplicative tweets

Twitter has announced a new ‘copypasta and duplicate content policy’, clarifying efforts to combat spam and duplicate content on the platform. “While copypasta or duplicate content is a tactic for propagating a message and is used for a wide range of purposes, it can be repetitive, spammy and disruptive to people’s experience on Twitter,” the company said.

We've been continuously working to combat spammy &

duplicative content on Twitter at scale and our new Copypasta and Duplicate Content policy clarifies what constitutes a violation along with what happens when it is violated. https://t.co/qA7uhMlgRD https://t.co/W9IyKRXFcQ — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 10, 2022

Copypasta refers to an attempt by multiple individuals to duplicate actual content and spread it across social media, the company said in its statement. According to the company, duplicate content on Twitter includes text, images or a combination of content that has been copied or pasted.

Twitter, in August 2020, said it would limit the visibility of copypasta tweets and now highlights what it considers to be a violation and measures to limit the visibility of such violations. TechCrunch reported.

Tweet limited visibility impact

If Twitter locates a tweet in violation, the same will not feature in Top Search and Trend results, the company said. The social media will not recommend the tweet in the timeline of users who do not follow the tweet author. The tweet may also be down-ranked in replies and excluded in email recommendations. However, Twitter clarified that duplicate content remains visible to users who follow the tweet author.

While the policy itself does not result in tweet removals or account suspensions, it puts the content to review and enforcement, TechCrunch reported. Nevertheless, using automation or scripting to post duplicative content, or when the majority of an account’s content consists of duplicative content, may lead to account removal or suspensions.