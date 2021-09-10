Twitter begins testing automated account labels

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter begins testing automated account labels
FILE PHOTO - REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - REUTERS
It is checking the feature with a limited number of people who are participating in an invitation-only test
Twitter is testing a labelling feature that allows automated accounts to identify themselves.
“What’s a bot and what’s not? We’re making it easier to identify #GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels. Starting today, we’re testing these labels to give you more context about who you’re interacting with on Twitter,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.
The microblogging platform had announced the feature last year. It is now testing the feature with a limited number of people who are participating in an invitation-only test which allows them to identify their automated accounts with this label.
Also read: Twitter tests ‘Communities’ feature for tweeting to groups
“Examples of automated accounts you might see on Twitter include bots that help you find vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems. When these accounts let you know they’re automated, you get a better understanding of their purpose when you’re interacting with them,” it explained in an FAQ.
“When accounts send automated Tweets to share relevant information about content on another account, automated labels help you identify good bots from spammy ones and are all about transparency,” it said.
Once an account accepts the invitation to the test group, an “automated account” label will appear on their account profile under their profile name and handle. Apart from automated accounts, the micro-blogging platform is also planning to create an account type specifically designed for memorial accounts which is expected to roll out later this year.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE