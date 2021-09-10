Twitter begins testing automated account labels

Twitter is testing a labelling feature that allows automated accounts to identify themselves.

“What’s a bot and what’s not? We’re making it easier to identify #GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels. Starting today, we’re testing these labels to give you more context about who you’re interacting with on Twitter,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The microblogging platform had announced the feature last year. It is now testing the feature with a limited number of people who are participating in an invitation-only test which allows them to identify their automated accounts with this label.

“Examples of automated accounts you might see on Twitter include bots that help you find vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems. When these accounts let you know they’re automated, you get a better understanding of their purpose when you’re interacting with them,” it explained in an FAQ.

“When accounts send automated Tweets to share relevant information about content on another account, automated labels help you identify good bots from spammy ones and are all about transparency,” it said.

Once an account accepts the invitation to the test group, an “automated account” label will appear on their account profile under their profile name and handle. Apart from automated accounts, the micro-blogging platform is also planning to create an account type specifically designed for memorial accounts which is expected to roll out later this year.