Twitter begins testing ’CoTweet’ feature

Twitter is testing a new feature CoTweet, which will enable two accounts to co-author tweets, and both will be tagged under one tweet.

Twitter said in a blogpost the feature will only be accessible to accounts listed in Canada, the US, and Korea, for a limited time span.

Share the spotlight and engage with new audiences.



Select accounts in the US, Canada, and Korea can now send invites to CoTweet! This experiment will run for a limited time. — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

The FAQ segment under help centre, gives a detailed account about the feature and its work.

What’s a CoTweet? A CoTweet is a co-authored Tweet that’s posted simultaneously to both authors’ profiles and their followers’ timelines. You’ll recognize a CoTweet when you see two authors’ profile pictures and usernames in the header. CoTweets help authors share the spotlight, unlock opportunities for engaging new audiences, and enhance their established partnerships. How do CoTweets work? When two authors decide to CoTweet, the first step is to finalize the content they’d like to share. We recommend using Direct Messages to collaborate. Once the messaging is ready, one author creates the CoTweet and initiates an invite to the co-author. When the co-author accepts the CoTweet invitation, the CoTweet immediately posts to each author’s profile and both of their followers’ timelines. Who can you invite to CoTweet with you? You can send CoTweet invites to people that follow you and have public accounts.

