Twitter begins testing edge to edge tweets on Android
Twitter has started to test edge to edge tweets for users on Android. Twitter in September began conducting a new test on iOS that will display Tweets and media edge to edge, across the width of the timeline to give them more room.
Edge to edge Tweets spans the width of the timeline so a user’s photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room. It has now begun testing the feature on Android. Further, based on feedback, it has also made some updates to the test on Android.
“This is now testing on Android! Some of you will see edge to edge Tweets on the timeline that give more room for your photos, GIFs, and videos,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.
“We heard you –– Tweets were *too* edge to edge in this experiment. So we’ve updated it on Android to test more space between Tweets on the timeline so it’s easier to tell when one Tweet ends and the next begins,” it added.
Separately, earlier this week, the microblogging platform had announced that video captions will now be automatically on videos. On Android & iOS, auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos. Users can keep them on when unmuted via their device’s accessibility settings. On the web, they can use the “CC” button to turn captions on/off.
It also announced an update to another test that prompts users on Android and iOS when they are about to enter a conversation that could get heated or intense based on user feedback.
“We got your feedback –– prompts on potentially intense convos weren’t hitting the mark. We’ve made some updates & will test them for a limited time on iOS & web,” it said. “We’ve added signals to more accurately determine when prompts appear. You won’t see more than 3 prompts per day,” it added.
