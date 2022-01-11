Twitter begins testing Search on the Home tab on iOS

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter begins testing Search on the Home tab on iOS
Feature lets users search the platform directly from the ‘Home’ tab on the mobile app
Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users search the platform directly from the ‘Home’ tab on the mobile app.
The microblogging platform is testing the feature for users on iOS.
“Now testing on iOS: some of you will see a new search bar or left-pointing magnifying glass icon on the Home tab to easily search Twitter right when you open the app,” Twitter announced from its official Support account.
As shared in the announcement tweet, the platform is testing out two variations of Search on Home tab. In the first format, users will see a full search text bar at the top of the main timeline. The second design being tested includes a smaller magnifying glass icon up next to the timeline settings.
Last week, Twitter also began testing a new composer bar at the bottom of the navigation tab, which will let users tweet directly from the main timeline view.
“We’re making it easier to start a Tweet with a new composer bar above the bottom navigation menu. Now testing with some of you on iOS,” it had said.
It also began testing a new Tiktok like video replies feature. The feature will let users post video reactions to tweets.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE