Twitter begins testing Search on the Home tab on iOS

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users search the platform directly from the ‘Home’ tab on the mobile app.

The microblogging platform is testing the feature for users on iOS.

“Now testing on iOS: some of you will see a new search bar or left-pointing magnifying glass icon on the Home tab to easily search Twitter right when you open the app,” Twitter announced from its official Support account.

As shared in the announcement tweet, the platform is testing out two variations of Search on Home tab. In the first format, users will see a full search text bar at the top of the main timeline. The second design being tested includes a smaller magnifying glass icon up next to the timeline settings.

Last week, Twitter also began testing a new composer bar at the bottom of the navigation tab, which will let users tweet directly from the main timeline view.

“We’re making it easier to start a Tweet with a new composer bar above the bottom navigation menu. Now testing with some of you on iOS,” it had said.

It also began testing a new Tiktok like video replies feature. The feature will let users post video reactions to tweets.