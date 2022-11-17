Twitter might be bringing back end-to-end encryption to in-app Direct Messaging system.
Jane Manchun Wong, an independent researcher discovered the reviving of the encrypted DMs project from new Twitter codes. The encrypted DMs project seems to have resumed on the latest version of the Android app. Jane tweeted about the changes made in the Twitter code. Another screenshot shared by Jane shows a “Conversation key,” which Twitter explains as a number generated by the user’s encryption keys from the conversation.
In the reply to the “Conversation Key” tweet, Elon Musk replied with a wink emoji.
