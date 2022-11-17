Twitter might be bringing back end-to-end encryption to in-app Direct Messaging system.

Jane Manchun Wong, an independent researcher discovered the reviving of the encrypted DMs project from new Twitter codes. The encrypted DMs project seems to have resumed on the latest version of the Android app. Jane tweeted about the changes made in the Twitter code. Another screenshot shared by Jane shows a “Conversation key,” which Twitter explains as a number generated by the user’s encryption keys from the conversation.

Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs



Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android: https://t.co/YtOPHH3ntDpic.twitter.com/5VODYt3ChK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 16, 2022

In the reply to the “Conversation Key” tweet, Elon Musk replied with a wink emoji.

Early prototype of Twitter's upcoming end-to-end encrypted DMs "Encryption keys" screen: https://t.co/rcnd7h68lOpic.twitter.com/EMXSlI188j — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 16, 2022