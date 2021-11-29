Social Media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down

Reuters Nov 29 | Updated on November 29, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (File Photo)   -  REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Shares of the microblogging site surge

Twitter Inc Chief ExecutiveOfficer Jack Dorsey is expected to step down, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

Shares of the micro-blogging platform surged 9 per cent in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, which is also helmed by Dorsey, were up 3 per cent.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. In his last tweet on November 28, Dorsey had said: "I love twitter".

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc.

Dorsey fended off this pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.

Published on November 29, 2021

board of directors (appointment and change)
Twitter
