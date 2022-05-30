Twitter Circle may be rolling out to more users globally

Twitter seems to be rolling out Circle to more users a month after it began testing the feature within a limited group. The feature works similar to Instagram’s Close Friends, allowing users to choose the audience for a tweet, Twitter said.

Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nunez told The Verge , “We are still testing Twitter Circle with a group of people across iOS, Android and Web globally.” According to Nunez, Twitter continues to gather feedback about the feature that has not been rolled out to everyone yet.

Access to Twitter Circle

The microblogging site allows users to add 150 members to their Twitter Circle. A user can create only one Twitter Circle. The audience will not be able to retweet the original tweet shared within the Circle. However, Twitter says that the members can still download, capture and re-share images or screenshots.

According to Twitter, certain users will be able to access the Circle feature from the dropdown menu while composing a tweet. The tweet author would be able to add or remove people from their Circle. However, the microblogging site would not notify individuals while adding or removing them. Users would be able to leave a Twitter Circle when they unfollow, block or mute the author, Twitter said.