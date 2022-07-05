Twitter complies with MeitY final notice: Report

Twitter has complied with the final notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 27, according to reports.

The MeitY had set a deadline of July 4, 2022, to comply with its past orders, failing which Twitter will be held liable for all the comments posted on its platform. "Twitter has complied with the notice," an official source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

As per reports, the microblogging site was asked to take action on some tweets and Twitter accounts, but it had not reported compliance on the same earlier. The social media giant declined to comment on the matter. The report further said the government asked Twitter to act on around 60 accounts in June.

According to sources, Twitter has taken action on the request and reported compliance. The company, on June 26, provided a separate list of 80 Twitter accounts and tweets it has blocked based on request from the government in 2021. The government requested to block multiple accounts and tweets from the international advocacy group Freedom House, journalists and politicians.