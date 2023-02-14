Twitter has once again extended free access to its Application Programming Interface (API). The microblogging site had previously announced the discontinuation of free access to Twitter API from February 9, but extended the deadline last week, to February 13.

On Tuesday, Twitter’s development team tweeted that it will be delaying the launch of its new API platform by a “few more days.” The tweet added that there has been an “immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes” with Twitter API.

There has been an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API. As part of our efforts to create an optimal experience for the developer community, we will be delaying the launch of our new API platform by a few more days.



Last week, Twitter announced the pricing for its API platform, with the basic tier starting at $100 for “low-level usage” and “access to Ads API.” The announcement also noted that a new form of free access- a light write-only API to bot developers with a limit of posting 1,500 tweets per month- will be introduced.

According to a TechCrunch report, the delay for Twitter’s new API platform will jeopardise the plans of developers and start-ups building tools around Twitter API, due to a lack of clarity on future spending and budget allocation on the platform. The exact launch date of the new platform remains unclear.

Previously, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that, after feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free.