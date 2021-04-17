Twitter down: Users across the globe facing issues

Users across the globe are reporting issues with Twitter.

The microblogging platform began facing issues on Saturday evening with users reporting login issues, failure to load tweets, among other problems.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks outage in internet services, had received around 950 reports at around 6:20 pm IST on Saturday. 68 per cent of users had issues with the web platform. 13 per cent of users were facing login issues

Users are receiving error messages such as “The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later.” and “Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

A majority of the issues are with the web platform with tweets failing to load, and for some, logout errors.

This is the second time in the past 24 hours that the platform has been facing issues. Around 40,000 users reported problems with Twitter on Friday night, as per Downdetector. Twitter had acknowledged the issue stating that it was working on a fix.

“Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon,” it had tweeted from the Twitter Support account at 6:21 am IST on Saturday.