Twitter experiments with ‘Unmentioning’ to let users remove themselves from conversations

Twitter is experimenting with ‘Unmentioning’ to allow users to remove themselves from conversations. The feature will be available for some users on web, the social media major wrote from its official Support account.
Users will be able to see a “leave this conversation” option on the web as part of the menu that appears out of the corner of a tweet on the web version of Twitter alongside options such as “mute” and “embed.”
Users can remove themselves from the conversation by clicking on the “leave this conversation” option. They will be led to another menu that will detail what happens when they leave a conversation. Users will be untagged from the conversation. It will also stop any future mentions in that conversation and it will stop notifications.
Other features
Separately, the microblogging platform is rolling out the ALT badge and exposed image descriptions globally. The platform had announced a limited release for the two features in March. As the microblogging platform described in a post, “Image descriptions, also called alternative text, are an easy way to make Twitter accessible to people with disabilities.”
Users can add image descriptions to the images that they tweet. After uploading an image to a Tweet, users can add a description through the +ALT button on the image. (“ALT” is the abbreviation for alternative text, which is the technical name for image description). “Over the past month, we fixed bugs and gathered feedback from the limited release group,” it said while announcing the rollout.
