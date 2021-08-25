Twitter experiments with ways to help users discover more Spaces

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Spaces has been one of the key areas of focus for the social media major
Twitter is testing a new feature that shows users a Space that is being listened to by users they follow on the top of their timeline. Spaces is Twitter’s live audio rooms feature.
“We’re experimenting with ways to help you discover more Spaces. For some of you on iOS and Android, if someone you follow is listening to a Space, you’ll see it at the top of your tl. You can control who can see your listening activity in your settings. Send us your thoughts!” read a tweet from the official Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) account.
Spaces has been one of the key areas of focus for the social media major. Earlier this month, the platform discontinued it’s Fleets feature. Fleets were ephemeral tweets that disappeared within 24 hours that appeared at the top of the users’ timeline.
Also read: Twitter not to appoint India head
The top of the timeline will now be dedicated to Spaces, it had said. “We’re working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the “Fleets line”, that we now call, by the way, “Space bar”. Stay tuned,” it wrote from the official Spaces account.
Most recently, the social media major introduced a co-hosting option for Spaces. Users can now co-host a Space by inviting other users. A host can have up to two co-hosts and up to ten speakers for a Space.
