Twitter fixes ‘Memphis’ issue

Twitter has restored a number of accounts after they were accidentally deleted for tweeting the word ‘Memphis,’ the company has said.

“A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened,” the social media major tweeted from its official Support account.

A number of Twitter users found their accounts suspended for 12 hours on Sunday after tweeting out the word ‘Memphis.’ Many discovered the bug after sharing a picture of Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, according to a report by The Independent.

Working on safety features

A report from Gizmodo, whose account (@pithyalyse) had been suspended for the same, also detailed the issue. According to the report, though the accounts have been restored, users whose accounts had been suspended were still facing certain issues. For instance, some users were not let into their account unless they deleted the tweet with the word ‘Memphis,’ according to Gizmodo.

Some features such as tweeting or retweeting were also limited. Twitter did not provide any further explanation as to what had caused the issue apart from stating that it was a ‘bug.’

Separately, Twitter recently announced that it is working on a range of safety features on the platform.

It is planning to introduce a way for users to automatically block and mute accounts that are abusive or spammy. The microblogging platform mentioned a new 'Safety Mode' feature in a slide that was part of a presentation shown on its Analyst Day last month. The Safety Mode feature will help users autoblock and mute such accounts.